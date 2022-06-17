Strong winds and wild waves warning issued as Western Cape braces for another cold front

Cape Town – The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says gale-force north-westerly winds between 50 – 60km/h, gusting at 70km/h, associated with an approaching cold front, are expected along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas from Friday evening into Saturday morning.
“Additionally, significant westerly to north-westerly waves of 3.5 to 4.5m are expected in the same area. These conditions may lead to disruptions at sea. This is expected to impact in navigation for small vessels and personal water craft. These vessels are at risk of taking in water and capsizing,” the weather service said.
The cold front will make landfall on Saturday morning, bringing rainfall over the south-western parts of the country.
The rainfall accumulations are expected to reach 20 to 25mm over the southern parts of the Cape Winelands, western Overberg and the City of Cape Town districts. This could lead to localised flooding in these areas because the soil is already saturated from the recent rains. The weather will also impact travel as it could reduce visibility.
Meanwhile, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Upington, the Kai !Garib and !Kheis District in the Northern Cape.
