Surviving the chill: How to keep warm without electricity

As snow descends on several parts of the highveld, South Africans find themselves facing an extraordinary weather event that brings both excitement and challenges. Snow, a rare phenomenon in this region, has not only disrupted daily life but has also resulted in Eskom announcing a move to stage 4 load shedding due to the increased usage of electric heaters, leaving many to weather this cold snap without electricity.

With the South African Weather Service issuing alerts for disruptive snow, it is crucial to know how to keep warm and comfortable during this extraordinary time. When faced with the absence of electricity, there are various practical measures one can take to stay warm and safe. Here are some tips to help you navigate this temporary inconvenience and maintain your comfort: Layer Up Dressing in layers is a fundamental way to retain body heat. Start with a lightweight, moisture-wicking base layer to keep your skin dry, followed by insulating layers such as sweaters or fleeces. Top it off with a wind-proof and waterproof outer layer to shield yourself from the elements. Don't forget to wear warm socks, hats, scarves, and gloves to protect your extremities.

Utilise Thermal Blankets and Sleeping Bags Thermal blankets are excellent for conserving body heat. Wrap yourself in one or use it as an additional layer on your bed at night. If available, sleeping bags provide insulation and can help you retain warmth throughout the night. Create a Cosy Space Designate a small area in your home as a cosy retreat. Use blankets, cushions, and pillows to create a warm and comfortable space where you can relax. If you have access to a fireplace or wood-burning stove, take advantage of it by gathering around the warmth it provides. Safely Use Alternative Heat Sources

If you have alternative heating options available, such as gas heaters or paraffin stoves, use them judiciously and ensure proper ventilation. Follow the manufacturer's instructions, keep flammable materials away, and never leave these devices unattended. Insulate Your Living Space To minimise heat loss, take steps to insulate your living environment. Seal any drafts around windows and doors using weather-stripping or draft excluders. Hang thick curtains or blankets over windows to trap heat inside. Close off unused rooms to concentrate warmth in occupied areas.

Warm Beverages and Hot Water Bottles Sip on warm drinks like herbal tea, coffee, or hot cocoa to warm up from the inside. Additionally, hot water bottles can provide localised warmth and comfort, especially when placed near the body or inside your bed. Stay Active

Engage in light physical activities to generate body heat. Perform gentle exercises or participate in indoor games with family members. Be cautious not to overexert yourself, as conserving energy is crucial during power outages. Stay Connected and Help Each Other Check on your neighbours, friends, and family, particularly those who may need extra assistance during this time. Keep in touch with the latest updates and instructions from local authorities through battery-operated radios or mobile devices.

Conserve Body Heat Keep doors closed as much as possible to retain heat in specific areas. When gathered in a room, huddle together under blankets to share body heat. Consider using tents or makeshift partitions to create smaller, insulated spaces within your home. Prioritise Safety