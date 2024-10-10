The heat is on! Heatwave predicted over these parts of SA

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a heatwave warning for parts of the country from Thursday. According to Saws, it's going to be extremely hot across the country's inland areas until Monday.

"A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the extreme north-eastern parts of Eastern Cape until Sunday but from Friday, persisting until Monday at least over Gauteng, in places over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, eastern parts of Northern Cape and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal," the forecaster said. “Residents in northern parts of Gauteng, western areas of the Northern Cape, in the extreme north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, across the Eastern Cape and in the central and eastern parts of KZN are urged to take heed of the extremely hot weather warning and ensure that they drink enough water, and limit outside activity. “The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north to north-westerly, but west to south-westerly along the south coast. It will become moderate south-westerly north of Lambert's Bay and north-westerly along the south coast from the evening,” Saws said.

The rest of the country can expect party cloudy to fine and warm conditions with isolated thundershowers along the escarpment of Limpopo. Tips to keep in mind during a heatwave: Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water

Ensure animals have a cool place to relax and cool clean water to drink as well. Try to keep out of direct sunlight. Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.