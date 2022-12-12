These are the roads that are dangerous and waterlogged in Durban as rain lash the city

Durban - Emergency workers have had their hands busy as ongoing rain lash parts of Durban. On Monday morning, Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said with the torrential rain that occurred overnight, multiple roads in Durban have been waterlogged and quite dangerous to travel on.

Jamieson said pools of water have started to form on the M7 highway near the Bellville off-ramp. “It has become rather dangerous if a vehicle has to hit it.” He said water-logging near the old airport on the N2 as well as various parts of Isipingo where water has accumulated.

Jamieson said they had attended to multiple collisions on the M19 on Monday morning. “The M19, both directions, is severely waterlogged and quite dangerous. “In the vicinity of Reservoir Hills.”

Jamieson said a truck had overturned on the N3 near Hammarsdale that is causing a traffic delay. On Queen Nandi Drive, Newlands East, services are in attendance. On the M13 Cowies Hill, water puddles have begun forming on the bend.

“ALS Paramedics would like to encourage people to be safe when driving. Make sure you allow extra time to reach your destination,” said Jamieson. According to the South African Weather Services, rain is expected for most of KwaZulu Natal today. An orange level 5 warning has been issued for Gauteng, which means severe thunderstorms, hail and heavy downpours in the southern parts.