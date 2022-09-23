Thinking of a Heritage Day braai? SA Weather Service predicts clear skies

Durban – Thinking of celebrating Heritage Day this Saturday with a braai?
South African Weather Service has predicted clear skies across the country.
Weather forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said in KwaZulu Natal there is 30% showers expected on Friday.
“The weather for Saturday is expected to be fine.”
In Durban temperatures are expected to reach 24ºC with no rain expected.
A moderate north-easterly wind is expected at 20 – 30 km/h.
“There is 30% chance of showers and thundershowers over southern parts of KZN on Sunday and Monday.”
The rain is expected to continue until Wednesday afternoon over most part of KZN.
In Joburg, temperatures are expected to peak at 29ºC with no rain expected.
Cape Town will reach a high of 18ºC with fine and cool weather.
No rain is expected.
IOL