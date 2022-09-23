Thinking of a Heritage Day braai? SA Weather Service predicts clear skies

South African Weather Service has predicted clear skies across the country.

Durban – Thinking of celebrating Heritage Day this Saturday with a braai?

In Durban temperatures are expected to reach 24ºC with no rain expected.

“The weather for Saturday is expected to be fine.”

Weather forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said in KwaZulu Natal there is 30% showers expected on Friday.

A moderate north-easterly wind is expected at 20 – 30 km/h.

“There is 30% chance of showers and thundershowers over southern parts of KZN on Sunday and Monday.”

The rain is expected to continue until Wednesday afternoon over most part of KZN.