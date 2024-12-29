Thundershowers, heavy rain forecast for Mpumalanga and Limpopo, while Cape set for another scorcher

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo. "There will be strong winds and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and informal settlements in the Mpumalanga lowveld and Limpopo," the forecaster warned.

Meanwhile, a high fire danger warning has been issued for the eastern and central parts of the Western Cape, the extreme north-western parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the central parts of the Northern Cape. Saws said it will be extremely hot and uncomfortable in the Western Cape, while a heatwave is predicted over the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape until New Year's Eve. The rest of the country can expect fine to warm and hot weather.

In KwaZulu-Natal, families in the uMzinyathi and uMgungundlovu Districts have begun mop-up operations following severe thunderstorms that devastated parts of the province on Friday. "The hardest-hit area is Mbulwane, Ward 1 of the Umvoti Local Municipality, where 718 people were affected by a hailstorm. Fortunately, no lives were lost in this incident," said Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi. In the uMgungundlovu District, under the Mpofana Local Municipality, strong winds and heavy rain damaged seven houses.