Thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds warning issued for eastern parts of South Africa

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued alerts for severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging winds for parts of the country on Wednesday. Saws predicted severe thunderstorms, torrential rain and hail for the western bushveld area of Limpopo and eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

According to the Saws, there are damaging winds expected over the southern interior of Namakwa District Municipality of the Northern Cape, as well as the Breede Valley Local Municipality and Central Karoo District Municipality of the Western Cape. This is likely to lead to driving difficulties for trucks. “Damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal water crafts are expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape, subsiding from the evening,” warned Saws.

Picture: SA Weather Service Picture: SA Weather Service Picture: SA Weather Service