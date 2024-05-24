To carry an umbrella or not to carry an umbrella? What to expect weather-wise on election day

Aside from light rain predicted along the northern areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the escarpment areas of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, on Monday and Tuesday, it's going to be a pretty cool and sunny come election day, May 29. The South African Weather Service (Saws) said the persistence of such mild, settled weather conditions was somewhat unusual for this time of year, but, will no doubt be welcomed by election officials as well as the public.

“From Monday, May 27 to Wednesday, May 29, the weather will be predominantly rain free,” Saws said. “Rainfall, if any, is expected to be light and very localised. Monday could see a few light showers along the northern coasts of KZN, whilst some early morning fog and drizzle patches can be expected along the eastern escarpment areas of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Tuesday.” The forecaster said that there was no rain predicted for Wednesday.

“A cold front will indeed be moving closer to the Western Cape on voting day, however, current numeric weather prediction models indicate that rainfall associated with the arrival of the cold front will only occur after Wednesday,” Saws said. Saws added that it was undoubtedly good news that no severe or extreme weather was anticipated in the lead-up to, and including, voting day. “It is also very encouraging that daytime weather conditions will remain pleasantly cool over the southern half of the country, whilst the northern provinces will be warm, but not particularly hot,” Saws stated.