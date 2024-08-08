Tokyo’s July heatwave claims 123 lives as elderly refuse to use air conditioning

In July, Tokyo experienced unprecedented temperatures, resulting in the deaths of over 120 people from heatstroke, Japanese authorities reported. The extreme heat, part of Japan's hottest July since records began in 1898, has raised significant concerns about public health and climate change resilience.

The Tokyo Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that most of the 123 fatalities were elderly individuals, with nearly all found dead indoors despite having air conditioners installed. Many elderly people in Japan avoid using air conditioning, believing it to be unhealthy, a practice that proved fatal during this heatwave. The nation's average temperature in July was 2.16 degrees Celsius higher than the 30-year average, prompting widespread heat warnings.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, over 37,000 people were treated for heatstroke in hospitals across Japan from July 1 to July 28. "This is the largest number of heatstroke deaths recorded in Tokyo's 23 metropolitan districts since 2018," the medical examiner's office stated. In July 2018, a similar heatwave claimed 127 lives, marking a concerning trend of increasing heat-related fatalities. Health authorities and weather forecasters repeatedly advised residents to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and use air conditioning. Despite these warnings, the death toll indicates a significant gap in public health communication and infrastructure.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Hidehiro Takano from Kyoto said that "I feel every year the hot period is getting longer. I have the aircon on all the time, including while I'm sleeping. I try not to go outside“. Takano's experience reflects a growing adaptation to prolonged heat periods, yet many remain vulnerable. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted more extreme heat in August, with temperatures expected to reach 35°C or higher.