Torrential downpours expected to lash parts of KZN

Another round of heavy rains is predicted over parts of KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday until Tuesday. The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs confirmed that disaster management teams remain on standby.

"According to the latest report from the South African Weather Service (Saws), snowfall will be confined to the mountainous regions of the Harry Gwala district, with accumulations expected to be less than 2mm," said Cogta's Senzelwe Mzila. Picture: SA Weather Service

Picture: SA Weather Service He said importantly, all major routes across the province are not anticipated to face any disruptions due to the weather conditions. "The heavy rains have the potential to cause localised flooding, and disaster management teams will continue to monitor areas prone to weather-related incidents. Parents are advised to ensure that children do not play in large, unguarded bodies of water," he added.

Saws said a deep cold front and a strong ridging high is expected to result in damaging waves and winds offshore with gusts up to 80km-95km wave heights reaching up to 8m can be expected. "The combination of damaging wind and waves is expected to result in difficulty in navigation, vessels could be at risk of capsizing, taking on water, dragging anchors and breaking mooring lines. There could also be damage to cargo due to excessive rolling," the weather forecaster said. Saws said daytime temperatures are expected to start cooling down over the Western Cape from Sunday, reaching the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal region by Monday. The expected snowfall will follow a similar trend; starting in the Western Cape early on Sunday morning, spreading eastward towards KZN by Monday morning.