Tshwane floods: Two dead and multiple rescued by emergency services

A motorcyclist and a motorist died after they were swept by floods following heavy rains in Centurion in Tshwane on Friday. Tshwane's emergency services spokesperson, Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said they rescued several people from various incidents that occurred in different locations due to floods in Centurion and Irene.

"The first incident was reported to the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) at about 9:45pm as a drowning at the corner of Rabie Street and End Street. The ECC immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Centurion Fire Station to the scene. "...Firefighters found that a car was stuck in the river with two occupants. They immediately began with rescue operations and successfully rescued the two people from the stuck car who were unharmed and had not sustained any injuries," said Mnguni. Mnguni said the second incident was reported just after 10pm and the ECC had to divert and reroute some of the resources from the initial incident to corner Albert Street and Nellmapius Drive, in Irene Country Estate.

"On arrival, the firefighters found that a car was also stuck in the river with two occupants. They immediately rescued the patients who were also unharmed and had sustained no injuries," said Mguni. The third incident was reported in Lenchen Street and West Street, near the Supersport Park Cricket Stadium. "On arrival, firefighters found that a car and a motorcycle had been swept away by the strong river currents. The firefighters and rescuers from our Fire and Rescue Operations Division, together with the divers from the South African Police Service, and the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, did a search and rescue operation where they found a female patient who had swum to safety to the riverbank.

"Sadly, the motorcyclist and the driver of the car were both found deceased and were recovered from the river by the rescuers. The crews also located and rescued another patient, at about 11pm, who was holding on to a lamp pole that was engulfed by the overflowing waters from the river, near the Centurion Lake Hotel. The patient was not injured," said Mnguni. Mnguni said any fire or rescue emergency incident, can be reported on 107 toll-free or alternatively call 012 358 6300/6400. "When reporting an emergency, please remain calm; speak clearly; know where you are to give the correct address; give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they require doing so," advised Mnguni