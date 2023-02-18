Two cars swept away by strong currents and flooded roads as heavy rains continue in Eastern Cape

Johannesburg - Komani in the Eastern Cape was once again hit hard by floods as heavy rains poured on Friday evening. Two cars were swept away by strong currents along Owen/Sprigg Street into the Komani River, while most crossings in the area are submerged. Chris Hani District Municipality communications senior manager Bulelwa Ganyaza said: “Rescue teams managed to save two occupants while one is reportedly missing. A chopper has been requested to assist with the search.

“Specialised rescue services have been activated to search for the missing person whose identity is known. Motorists are warned to be extremely cautious as some of the roads are inaccessible.” The extent of the damage and how many people have been affected by the floods is yet to be determined by the teams on the ground, however, both the Silvertown area and Thulandivile informal settlements, are once more highly affected. “Our rescued teams are currently busy with evacuations. The Disaster Provincial office is also on site. Updates will be provided,” said Ganyaza.