UPDATE: All motorists stuck on the N3 in KZN have been rescued leaving their cars trapped in snow

Meanwhile in Free State, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has temporarily closed certain port of entries as a safety precaution.

“GCIS advised travellers seeking to enter Lesotho to use the Ficksburg Port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng, Boesmansnek, Monontsha and Maseru as alternative ports of entry.”

To Free State travellers who are still trapped in snow, the GCIS advised them to remain in their vehicles, signal for help, and wait for assistance from disaster management authorities and police.