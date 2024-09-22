UPDATE: Most motorists stuck on the N3 in KZN have been rescued while some still remain trapped trapped in snow

Most of the stranded road users, who were stuck in the freezing snow along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal have now been assisted while some still remain trapped, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) confirmed on Sunday. This comes after road users spent two nights in their cars as they were unable to move due to the heavy snow.

“Most of the roads have been cleared of snow and motorists who were trapped have been rescued and mop up operations are continuing,” GCIS said in a statement. GCIS said even though some roads had been cleared, the roads remained closed to incoming traffic with the exception of the section between Van Reenen and Montrose for recovery operations. “Progress with clearing Van Reenen Pass is steady, and it is badly affected by abandoned trucks that are being cleared. Therefore, the Van Reenen Pass is still closed as rescue and recovery continues,” GCIS said.

Furthermore, travel on roads that have been opened is not encouraged as the road is still slippery and misty due to the snow. “Both Wilge and Tugela Plazas are currently closed to traffic. The N5 from Bethlehem to Harrismith is open, though dangerous driving conditions persist 30km from Harrismith due to melting snow and travel on this route is strongly discouraged,” GCIS said. Moreover, the N11 Route is now open between Ladysmith and Volksrust, however, the road is very misty through Majuba Pass making it difficult to drive, citizens along this route have been urged not to travel.

Meanwhile in Free State, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has temporarily closed certain port of entries as a safety precaution. GCIS advised travellers seeking to enter Lesotho to use the Ficksburg Port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng, Boesmansnek, Monontsha and Maseru as alternative ports of entry. To Free State travellers who are still trapped in snow, the GCIS advised them to remain in their vehicles, signal for help, and wait for assistance from disaster management authorities and police.