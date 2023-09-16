WATCH: Cars washed away, power out in several areas as heavy rains and winds batter Cape Town

Nature bared its fangs in Cape-Town and parts of the Eastern Cape on Saturday as heavy rains caused wide-spread destruction and left several areas without electricity. In Gordon’s Bay, a high tide swept away cars as panicked residents could do nothing but watch. Torrential rains have left a trail of destruction in some parts in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape after rivers were left overflowing.

In Cape Town, a number of cars were carried by freak waves in Bikini Beach, Gordon’s Bay after a high tide breached the road and caused damage to vehicles and other infrastructure. Situation is bad here pic.twitter.com/VMF6MWGAJR — Baitshoki (@OaratwaTshikedi) September 16, 2023 Near drowning incidents were reported Sandy Bay and Three Anchor Bay in the Western Cape. Meanwhile in Gqeberha, a number of caravans and structures were left compromised at Mangolds Pool Resort.

No fatalities were reported in both provinces.

Earlier, the City of Cape Town said that at least 16 areas have been without electricity due to the heavy rains. The City said vandalism and theft also contributed in the power outage. The affected areas include Valhalla Park, Gugulethu, Philippi, Rhodes Drive, Farms, Mfuleni, Crawford, Briza (Somerset West) Newlands, Fish Hoek, Claremont, Constantia, St James, Umzumbe St, Eighth Ave, Paradise Rd, Firmount Rd, Retreat, Rondebosch, Langa and Plumstead.