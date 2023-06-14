WATCH: Heavy rainfall caused extensive flooding across the Western Cape

Cape Town - Torrential rains in the Western Cape have been wreaking havoc, with flooding reported in multiple areas across the province. In Paarl, the Berg River bursts its banks and has caused extensive flooding in the Northern areas of the Winelands town.

Pictures and videos were streaming in to Radio KC 107.7 on Tuesday morning. Images of water gushing from roads and entering homes have been shared widely across social media platforms. A cold front has hit the province, and the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has cautioned road users to be vigilant on roads.

According to the Cape Times, the South African Weather Service advised of an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall over the Cape Metropole on Wednesday and Thursday, which can lead to flooding of roads and settlements. In addition, the weather service also issued a Level 1 warning for damaging winds, which could cause problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes (N1 Highway) over the city. Heavy rains and gale-force winds have caused flooding across the Western Cape. Pictured here is flooding in Paarl. Photo: supplied/Radio KC 107.7 Klipfontein Road in Athlone, Cape Town, was flooded with water as high as vehicle doors.

Images of flooding across Cape Town have also been shared widely on social media. Klipfontein Road in Athlone. Photo: supplied Traffic has been highly affected due to flooding. Klipfontein Road in Athlone. Photo: supplied According to the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, assessments were currently under way.

“The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre and other City departments are conducting assessments to determine the extent of weather-related impacts overnight and any assistance that is required by the public or communities,” Powell said. “We can confirm that numerous roadways have been flooded. There is also a report of a mudslide along Philip Kgosana Drive,” she said. “In terms of informal settlements, teams will conduct assessments in high-risk areas and activate SASSA and other NGO partners to provide soft relief if needed.”

She said a more detailed report would be communicated during the day. This is a developing story.