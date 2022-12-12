WATCH: Knee-high floods hit Paarl

Cape Town - Knee-high floods have struck the Western Cape town of Paarl on Monday afternoon.

Motorists and residents have been urged to be vigilant following a heavy rainfall in Paarl and other surrounding areas Monday afternoon.

According to The Village Guy, a news outlet in Paarl, experienced heavy rains, thunderstorms and flash floods, with a predicted rainfall of 70-80mm in 20 minutes and businesses and residents are all busy with operation cleanup.

As a result of ongoing flooding and heavy rainfall, Medicare EMR has confirmed that the hospital roof collapsed due to extreme floods and evacuation in progress of all staff and patients.