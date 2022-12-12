WATCH: Knee-high floods hit Paarl

Cape Town - Knee-high floods have struck the Western Cape town of Paarl on Monday afternoon.
Videos shared on social media showed cars driving through a massive body of water.
Motorists and residents have been urged to be vigilant following a heavy rainfall in Paarl and other surrounding areas Monday afternoon.
According to The Village Guy, a news outlet in Paarl, experienced heavy rains, thunderstorms and flash floods, with a predicted rainfall of 70-80mm in 20 minutes and businesses and residents are all busy with operation cleanup.
As a result of ongoing flooding and heavy rainfall, Medicare EMR has confirmed that the hospital roof collapsed due to extreme floods and evacuation in progress of all staff and patients.
Some of the businesses in the area were forced to close down as a precaution.
In a statement, the Drunkenstein Municipality said the disaster management teams are attending to flooded areas.