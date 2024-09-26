WATCH: MEC spells out readiness plan as KZN braces for more snow, heavy downpours

The Department of Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal has put several safety measures in place, as the province prepares for another round of snow and possibly heavy rainfall. Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said early forecasts indicate the province will experience extremely cold temperatures on Monday and Tuesday next week. This will potentially result in snowfall in some areas around the Drakensberg mountains.

Other areas expected to brace for icy conditions include; Ladysmith, Underberg, Drakensberg, Giant Castle, and other high-ground areas.

Addressing the media at a briefing on Thursday, department MEC Siboniso Duma said 21 graders have been placed on standby should snowfall impact the country's roads, like it did last weekend. "Drivers of motor graders are being sharpened to respond with speed and a sense of urgency to remove any snow before it accumulates on the road. More than 10 graders will be stationed in identified routes to ensure that our response is faster," he said. The MEC said a team has also been assembled to escort trucks and vehicles to ensure no congestion.

"Members of the public and motorists are urged to reschedule or postpone their journeys in anticipation of any eventuality. Prevention is better than cure," Duma added. He said the Road Safety and Traffic Inspectorate will be involved in the coordination of possible road closures and observation of major routes in consultation with N3 Toll Concession. The focus is on N3 between Harrismith, Tugela Toll, R617 between Kokstad and Underberg, N2 Ingeli and N3 Mooi-River, and others," the MEC said. He said while the South African Weather Service is updating its forecast, teams will remain on standby.

Duma said thousands of motorists were stranded along the N3 and other major routes. Picture: SA Weather Service