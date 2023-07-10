WATCH: Street vendors in Johannesburg are hampered by snowfall

Video by Kamogelo Moichela As a result of heavy snowfall, street vendors in Johannesburg have been unable to sell food or clothing to customers. Some had to close down their small shops as the weather worsened.

The SA Weather Services (Saws) issued several warnings and reports about the weather conditions in Gauteng. This has caused severe delays in food and clothing deliveries, as roads were facing closure and traffic jams due to the weather. Motorists were warned to drive slowly and avoid being on the road if they can. As a result, some street vendors have talked to IOL to express their concerns and frustrations about their businesses being impacted by the situation.

Ara Kay Kabaisa, a vendor who sells fruit and vegetables not far from MTN rank in the CBD, told IOL that business was not performing well today as the weather was not getting better. “Today there is no business, people are not buying because it’s freezing cold. I don’t know what to do,” he said.

His stock of bananas, naartjies and apples was covered with ice and snow, leaving him no choice but to close his store for half a day. Janatu Lameck, who also sells clothes next to Park Station in Joburg, said the brothers were forced to close early in the morning because of the heavy snowfall that wet their clothing stock. “Our stock is wet, and some of our equipment is damaged. I don't know what to do. We are closing because people cannot buy wet clothes,” he said.