WATCH: Violent Cape winds blow a truck’s trailer off the road near the Huguenot Tunnel

Torrid winds in the Western Cape led to a truck trailer component being blown off the N1 as it approached the Huguenot Tunnel, just outside Paarl. A video of the incident which was shared on social media showed one truck blown off its wheels, lying on the road on its side and another truck approaching the tunnel sways with the wind and falls off the bridge.

Dramatic footage of the incident was caught on video and was shared on social media on Saturday evening. @TrafficSA #HugenotTunnel #viaduct *video not mine pic.twitter.com/WBzKfiPKp6 — Terence T (@wallaby_fan) April 6, 2024 According to the Breede Valley farm Watch Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the Huguenot Tunnel has been closed so that rescue personnel can assess the situation and help those affected. According Mike Vinello-Lippert, the South African National Roads Agency’s (Sanral) project manager for the Huguenot Tunnel the truck driver is safe and has not been harmed.

Meanwhile, the Baden Powell Drive is the latest road to be closed off at Coastal Park and also at Khayelitsha due to heavy winds and sand storms. Cape Town - Baden Powell Drive (Latest): ROAD CLOSED at Coastal Park and also at Khayelitsha due to sand https://t.co/WWX6CrTVSZ — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) April 7, 2024 The Chapmans Peak Drive was also closed due to adverse weather conditions. In Stellenbosch the famous Giant Strawberry off R44 Route was blown over as well.

Western Cape - R44 Route: Giant Strawberry blown over just south of Stellenbosch #CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/vSjj69gWXf — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) April 7, 2024 City is on high alert On Saturday, the City of Cape Town said it was on high alert after the SA Weather Service issued a weather warning for heavy downpours, windy weather and cold temperatures. The City of Cape Town said disaster management would be preparing for storm winds and heavy rains due to an expected intense low pressure weather system this weekend. “The Western Cape can expect strong winds and torrential downpours from Saturday evening through to Tuesday,” Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, environmental Affairs and Development Planning said.