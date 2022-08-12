Waves of up to 6m expected along the Western Cape coastline

Cape Town – The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for the Western Cape as three cold fronts hit the province this weekend. The weather service said wave heights of 4 – 6 metres could be expected.

Story continues below Advertisement

The warning applies until Sunday evening. “Wave heights of 4 – 6m can be expected from Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas spreading to Plettenberg Bay on Saturday and subsiding from the west on Sunday. “Spring tide will also occur on Saturday, bringing a higher-than-average high tide.

“Strong north-westerly winds (50 – 65km/h) are also expected along the south-west coast on Thursday. “Strong north-westerly winds (50 – 70km/h) is expected for the Western Cape coastline from Saturday changing to south-westerly in the afternoon,” the weather service said. It warned that small vessels and other craft could face difficulties at sea.

Story continues below Advertisement

The weather service said fishermen were at risk of being swept away from low-lying areas by infrequent, large waves. It also warned about potential damage to coastal infrastructure damage during high tide on Friday and Saturday. Disruptions to beachfront activities could be expected.

Story continues below Advertisement

The areas that will be affected are Saldanha Bay, Table Bay, Hermanus, Cape Agulhas, Overstrand, Hessequa, Bitou, Still Bay and Mossel Bay. Snow is expected over the weekend. IOL