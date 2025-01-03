Weather alert: SA Weather Service warns of heavy rains for parts of country from Sunday

The South African Weather Service (Saws) is warning motorists heading back to the office next week, to brace for heavy rains in parts of the country. Saws says disruptive rainfall is expected from Sunday across the central and eastern regions of South Africa.

"These regions include North West, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng," Saws warned. It said these conditions will most likely be accompanied by the persistence of disruptive rain and localised flooding across North West, the Free State, Gauteng as well as the western Bushveld of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KZN. "These adverse weather conditions are expected to persist until Wednesday over the north-eastern and eastern provinces, where potential flooding can be expected as a result of the persistent rainfall," Saws said.

The forecaster warned that with at least 70mm of rain expected, this could lead to flooding, slippery roads and flash floods. "Usually, summer thundershowers are confined to the afternoon and early evening hours. However, the continuous flow of warm moist air to SA from countries to the north is expected to cause showers at any time of the day. This means that ordinary or even heavy showers could be expected even between 6pm to 1am," Saws said.