Weather report: South Africa braces for flooding as heavy rainfall batters eastern provinces

South Africans are bracing for severe weather conditions as heavy rainfall engulfs the eastern regions of the country. A Level 8 warning has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), signalling the high risk of localised flooding and potential damage in the province’s coastal areas. The South African Weather Service (Saws) reported that tropical moisture from central Southern Africa is causing widespread downpours, particularly in KZN, Limpopo, and parts of the Free State.

A 100% probability of rainfall was forecast for KZN and neighbouring regions, with the heaviest downpours expected along the North Coast. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution on the roads as the Midlands and adjacent areas face a Level 6 warning for heavy rainfall. This warning highlights the possibility of dangerous flooding in low-lying areas. The north-eastern provinces, including Limpopo and the North West, are not spared either. A Level 5 warning has been issued for Limpopo, while a Level 2 warning remains in effect in the eastern parts of the North West, including Sun City.

Authorities warn that heavy rainfall in these areas could lead to infrastructure damage and disrupt transport networks. Temperatures across the eastern provinces remain mild, with cloudy skies contributing to foggy conditions in parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria. The eastern Free State, including Bethlehem, will experience highs of only 21°C, while warmer conditions will occur in Polokwane, with temperatures of around 34°C. In stark contrast, the Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces enjoyed clear skies and pleasant temperatures. Sutherland recorded a chilly morning low of 6°C, but conditions will improve throughout the day.