Weather services warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms and damaging winds in parts of SA

Disruptive rain is also predicted for parts of the Gauteng province.

Durban - The SA Weather Services has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms in parts of the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and the North West.

SAWS says this will result in heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail and damaging winds resulting in localized flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements and roads.

Affected areas include; the Joe Gqabi and Chris Hani District municipalities, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, central and western parts of the Free State and central and south-eastern parts of the North West.

"An Orange Level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to major disruption of traffic flow due to roads being flooded or closed and possible damage to roads and bridges can be expected over the western parts of North-West as well as the central and western parts of the Free State," the forecaster said.