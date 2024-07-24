Weather warning: Cape Town, brace yourself for disruptive rain this weekend

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has yet again issued a weather warning for Cape Town and surrounding municipalities. The Saws issued an orange Level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall this Saturday, July 27.

The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, said all services will be on standby. “Cape Town has experienced significant rainfall already this month, and so the soil and waterways in many parts of the city remain well-saturated. “All City services will be put on standby to deal with any impacts from the forecast.

“We advise the public to please take heed of the current advisory, and to start implementing any possible mitigation measures around their properties in the interim,” Powell said. She urged residents to clear out drainage systems and clean gutters. Residents are also advised to remove dead tree branches and other obstructions and dig trenches around their homes to divert water away from their properties. The Western Cape has been battered by torrential rains, gale-force winds in the past few weeks, which has caused significant damage to infrastructure and flooding in various parts of the province.