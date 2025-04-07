Weather Warning: Central South Africa braces for thunderstorm and heavy rainfall on Tuesday

South Africa is bracing for a dramatic shift in weather as powerful thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across the country on Tuesday. The South African Weather Service has issued a warning, highlighting widespread rainfall and severe storm activity set to impact large portions of the interior.

A large swath stretching from the Northern Cape through the Free State into the Eastern Cape is under threat of widespread thunderstorms, with an 80% chance of rainfall expected. Central towns including Kimberley, Bloemfontein, and Graaff-Reinet are firmly in the danger zone. These areas are under a Yellow Level 4 warning, indicating severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours that could cause flooding of roads and low-lying areas, as well as significant infrastructure damage.

Further east, in parts of the Eastern Cape including areas near Umtata and Cradock, a Yellow Level 2 alert has been issued. These regions can expect severe thunderstorms accompanied by intense but localized downpours, raising concerns of possible flooding and infrastructure damage. Elsewhere, a 60% chance of scattered showers is expected in places like Sutherland, Worcester, Umtata, and Prieska.

Isolated 30% chance of rainfall will brush across parts of Gauteng and the northern interior, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Limpopo, though the northernmost regions such as Polokwane, Phalaborwa, and Musina will likely remain dry. As dark clouds gather and the storm systems move in from the west, residents are urged to remain alert. IOL News