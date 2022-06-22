Weather warning issued as Western and Eastern Cape braces for 2 more cold fronts and snow

This as two cold fronts are expected to make landfall in the province, bringing with them an expected 15 – 20mm of rainfall over the southwestern parts of the Western Cape and Little Karoo.

Durban – A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued over the Western Cape today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday).

“The bulk of the rain is expected over the eastern parts of the South Coast from the afternoon into Friday morning where rainfall accumulations can reach 20 – 40mm over 36 hours,” the South African Weather Services (SAWS) said.

The inclement weather will impact on traffic with delays expected in major roads across the Cape metro on Thursday morning moving over the Garden Route on Friday.

The rainfall could also lead to localised flooding at susceptible informal settlements and roads.