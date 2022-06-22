Weather warning issued as Western and Eastern Cape braces for 2 more cold fronts and snow

Durban – A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued over the Western Cape today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday).
This as two cold fronts are expected to make landfall in the province, bringing with them an expected 15 – 20mm of rainfall over the southwestern parts of the Western Cape and Little Karoo.
“The bulk of the rain is expected over the eastern parts of the South Coast from the afternoon into Friday morning where rainfall accumulations can reach 20 – 40mm over 36 hours,” the South African Weather Services (SAWS) said.
The inclement weather will impact on traffic with delays expected in major roads across the Cape metro on Thursday morning moving over the Garden Route on Friday.
The rainfall could also lead to localised flooding at susceptible informal settlements and roads.
The SAWS warned roads would be wet and slippery and visibility reduced.
Meanwhile, SAWS has issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for the Eastern Cape with snow predictions.
"The first cut-off low is expected to pass over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape resulting in a chance of showers and thunderstorms as it moves through. The upper-air system is expected to significantly drop to freezing levels, therefore resulting in a chance of snowfall over the north-eastern high ground," SAWS said.
More rain is also expected between the Storms River and Gqeberha. SAWS warns that these systems will be supported by cut-off lows over the western interior of the country.
