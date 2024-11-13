Wednesday weather: Limpopo braces for heavy rains and severe thunderstorms while gusty winds expected over Cape Point

Residents living in the extreme north-eastern and central parts of Limpopo are urged to brace for heavy rains and severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, settlements and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.

The forecaster has also issued a Yellow Level 1 warning of severe thunderstorms that could lead to flooded roads and damage to property due to strong winds and hail. A Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds has also been issued for areas between Alexander Bay and Cape Point. Saws explained that this is due to a south Atlantic high pressure ridging along the south-western parts of the country resulting in strong to near gale-force southerly to south-easterly winds from Wednesday until early Thursday morning.

It said this will also bring higher waves and choppy seas from Wednesday evening and early on Thursday morning. "This could result in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercrafts. Localised disruption of small harbours and localised disruption to beachfront activities are also likely to occur between Alexander Bay and Cape Point," Saws added.