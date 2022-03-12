Weekend weather: Brace yourself for a scorcher of a weekend

The Western Cape can expect hot weather conditions with wind.

Cape Town - South Africans can expect warm to hot and humid weather with scattered thundershowers and rain.

Gauteng can expect warm to hot weather. Those living in Carletonville, Westonaria, Soweto and Vereeniging can expect some thundershowers this weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal will have warm to hot weather conditions with thundershowers in Ladysmith, Royal National Park, Giant’s Castle, Underberg and Kokstad.

Those living in the Eastern Cape can expect warm to hot weather with scattered thundershowers as well.