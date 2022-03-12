Weekend weather: Brace yourself for a scorcher of a weekend

Cape Town - South Africans can expect warm to hot and humid weather with scattered thundershowers and rain.
The Western Cape can expect hot weather conditions with wind.
Gauteng can expect warm to hot weather. Those living in Carletonville, Westonaria, Soweto and Vereeniging can expect some thundershowers this weekend.
KwaZulu-Natal will have warm to hot weather conditions with thundershowers in Ladysmith, Royal National Park, Giant’s Castle, Underberg and Kokstad.
Those living in the Eastern Cape can expect warm to hot weather with scattered thundershowers as well.
The Free State can expect warm to hot weather conditions with scattered thundershowers this weekend in most parts of the province.
If you are are living in Northern Cape, you can expect hot weather conditions this weekend with scattered thundershowers.
Moving north, those living in Limpopo and Mpumalanga can expect warm to hot weather conditions.
If you are living in the North West, you can expect hot weather conditions with thundershowers across the province in Vryburg, Ottosdal, Klerksdorp, Potchefstroom, Taung, Wolmaransstad and Bloemhof.
IOL