Weekend weather: Rain expected for parts of SA while hot weather expected for the rest of the country

As we approach the weekend, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has released an update on what weather we can expect this weekend. But before we go into the weekend, let's take a look at Friday’s weather.

Scattered, isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and southern parts of South Africa. Widespread rain is anticipated along the south, south-east coast, and adjacent interior. Saws has also released a Yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms expected over the Eastern Cape on Friday, as well as a Yellow Level 2 warning for rain expected over the Western Cape. The Level 2 warning is expected to last until Saturday. Saturday

For those in the northern regions, it's time to grab your shades and sunscreen because sunny skies are in the forecast. However, if you find yourself in the southern parts of the country, don't forget your umbrellas and raincoats, as rain and showers are expected in the southern regions. Sunday Sunday will see a continuation of the sunny outlook for most areas, except for the east coast, which is expected to experience rain and showers. So, if you're not living on the east coast and planning an outdoor adventure, Sunday may be your best bet.