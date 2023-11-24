Wet and windy start to the weekend for KZN, SA Weather Services warns of severe thunderstorms and gale winds

Residents living in the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal are urged to brace for severe thunderstorms and gale force winds on Friday. The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the inclement weather is expected to reach parts of the province by 2pm.

"This weather event may result in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, and livestock. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures to prevent possible injuries caused by lightning and flying debris," the department said. According to KZN Cogta media liaison officer, Siboniso Mngadi, the South African Weather Service has forecast strong damaging winds, hail, and severe lightning over the following municipalities and local municipalities: Alfred Duma

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Greater Kokstad Impendle

Ingwe Inkosi Langalibalele Mkhambathini

Mpofana Msinga Okhahlamba

Ray Nkonyeni Richmond Msunduzi

Ubuhlebezwe Umdoni Umngeni

Umshwathi Umuziwabantu Umvoti Umzimkhulu

Umzumbe Mngadi said the department has activated disaster management teams in all affected municipalities to remain on high alert during this period. “We urge communities to exercise caution and consider avoiding travel on bridges and roads in low-lying areas, as they may be susceptible to flooding and sinkholes. Additionally, outdoor activities should be avoided, as lightning, hail, and flooding can lead to injuries and fatalities,” he warned.