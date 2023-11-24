Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, November 24, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Wet and windy start to the weekend for KZN, SA Weather Services warns of severe thunderstorms and gale winds

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs warns the public of Level 2 severe thunderstorms expected to hit various parts of the province, spanning from the southern to western parts, this afternoon from 2pm. Picture: Pixabay

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs warns the public of Level 2 severe thunderstorms expected to hit various parts of the province, spanning from the southern to western parts, this afternoon from 2pm. Picture: Pixabay

Published 38m ago

Share

Residents living in the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal are urged to brace for severe thunderstorms and gale force winds on Friday.

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the inclement weather is expected to reach parts of the province by 2pm.

"This weather event may result in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, and livestock. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures to prevent possible injuries caused by lightning and flying debris," the department said.

According to KZN Cogta media liaison officer, Siboniso Mngadi, the South African Weather Service has forecast strong damaging winds, hail, and severe lightning over the following municipalities and local municipalities:

Alfred Duma

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

Greater Kokstad

Impendle

Ingwe

Inkosi Langalibalele

Mkhambathini

Mpofana

Msinga

Okhahlamba

Ray Nkonyeni

Richmond

Msunduzi

Ubuhlebezwe

Umdoni

Umngeni

Umshwathi

Umuziwabantu Umvoti

Umzimkhulu

Umzumbe

Mngadi said the department has activated disaster management teams in all affected municipalities to remain on high alert during this period.

“We urge communities to exercise caution and consider avoiding travel on bridges and roads in low-lying areas, as they may be susceptible to flooding and sinkholes. Additionally, outdoor activities should be avoided, as lightning, hail, and flooding can lead to injuries and fatalities,” he warned.

Mngadi further cautioned that if possible, people should remain indoors, well away from windows. They should shelter pets and cover vehicles.

“Move livestock and cars to safe, sheltered areas to protect them from potential flying debris,” he said.

IOL

Related Topics:

weatherweather forecastweather warningSA Weather ServiceCOGTAKwaZulu-NatalWeatherSafetyLivestockFloodsNatural Disaster