Wild weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms puts KZN on high alert

Emergency teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert following a Yellow Level 4 warning of heavy rains, issued by the South African Weather Service. The forecaster said severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours as well as strong damaging winds and hail are predicated over parts of the province as well as other areas across the country.

"This will lead to localised flooding along roads and bridges and localised damage to infrastructure and settlements," Saws said. The warning is extended to northern parts of the Eastern Cape, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, southern parts of the North West and the southern parts of Gauteng. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), has also placed teams on high alert.

Picture: SAWS A spokesperson said teams will continue to monitor the situation closely and will coordinate with disaster management teams to respond to any emergencies. Residents are advised to stay updated through local news platforms and official weather reports.

eThekwini’s disaster and emergency personnel remain on high alert during this period. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures to prevent possible injuries. Already in Durban, emergency teams have responded to several road accidents. Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said a driver was seriously injured when his truck collided into another truck on the M7 highway.

"Paramedics arrived on scene to find two trucks had collided in a serious accident. One of the drivers were severely entrapped in the wreckage and immediately rescue assistance was called in," he said. Once extricated, the man was rushed to hospital for further care. In an earlier accident, four vehicles were involved in a collision on the M7, after the Bellville offramp.