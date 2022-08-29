Windy start to week for Cape regions and KZN but fine and warm for rest of SA

Durban – A warning of strong winds has been issued for the Western Cape, Northern Cape, eastern half of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says while fine and warm weather is predicted for KZN, there will also be isolated showers and rain in the province.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, strengthening in the south from the evening," SAWS said. For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, residents can expect cool to cold conditions with isolated showers in the south but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior with strong, south-westerly winds predicted. “The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the south, but scattered along the coast, where it will be cloudy. The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly, becoming fresh by evening," the forecaster said.

A Yellow Level 2 warning of damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected along the coast between Gansbaai in the Western Cape and Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape until Tuesday morning. “The rest of the Western Cape can expect fine and cool in the north-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers in the south, but scattered along the south coast, where it will be cloudy. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly to southerly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly to southerly reaching near gale to gale force along the west and south-west coast in the afternoon,” SAWS said. IOL