WRAP: Everything you need to know about the weekend’s weather

Another cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Saturday afternoon, bringing with it snow and rainfall in parts of the country. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has also warned of isolated showers and thundershowers across the western and central interior parts of the country.

"Weather conditions are expected to change significantly as an upper trough system associated with a ridging high-pressure system at the surface will introduce significant cooling over the escarpment regions of South Africa, extending from the Western Cape, up to the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. “Daytime temperatures are expected to start cooling down over the Western Cape from Sunday, reaching the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal region by Monday. The expected snowfall will follow a similar trend; starting in the Western Cape early on Sunday morning, spreading eastward towards KZN by Monday morning," Saws said. The forecaster added that snowfall is expected to clear up in the Western Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape by Monday evening. Snowfall will, however, persist on Tuesday, over the eastern parts of Eastern Cape and southern KZN.

Saws added that cold to very cold conditions are expected along the south-western parts of SA, with rainfall not exceeding 25mm, are expected over most parts of the western and central parts of the country. Saws added that significant marine swells are also expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, spreading to Port Shepstone by Monday. Gale-force winds can be expected between Cape Agulhas and Gqeberha, as well as East London. In KZN, snowfall has been predicted over Ladysmith, Underberg, Drakensberg, Giants Castle and other high-ground areas.

Meanwhile, KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, said his department is working to ensure effective traffic and safety management, should there be a repeat of last week's heavy snow. Twenty-one graders have been placed on standby while 10 vehicles will be stationed at identified routes to ensure faster response times. The MEC said a team has also been assembled to escort trucks and vehicles to ensure no congestion. The MEC noted that the Road Safety and Traffic Inspectorate will be involved in the coordination of possible road closures and observation of major routes in consultation with N3 Toll Concession. The focus is on the N3 between Harrismith, Tugela Toll, R617 between Kokstad and Underberg, N2 Ingeli and N3 Mooi River, and others," the MEC said.