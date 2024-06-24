Yellow Level 2 warning of wild waves for Cape region

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of wild waves for parts of the Cape region. According to the forecaster, damaging waves are predicted over the west and south coasts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape on Tuesday.

"A high pressure system west of the country is expected to result in heightened waves with heights of 4m - 5m between Alexandra Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday. "The waves are expected to be high energy waves, with periods varying between 12 seconds and 15 seconds with a south-westerly direction," Saws said. The forecaster added that fresh strong southerly to south-easterly winds are expected to accompany these high energy waves which can result in rough and choppy seas.

These weather conditions are likely to cause disruptions at small harbours or ports, and localised damage to coastal infrastructure. "It could also lead to difficulty in navigation for small vessels and personal water crafts, which may lead to vessels being at risk of taking in water and capsizing," Saws said. Saws warned of disruptions to beachfront activities, with the public being at risk of being swept off coastal rocks due to infrequent, large waves, as well as the possible dragging of anchors near Cape Point.

The warning comes just days after a Spring tide warning issued by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). The NSRI explained that the affect that Spring tide has on the coast, caused by the gravitational effect that the moon has on the earth, causes the two daily high tides to be higher than normal and the two daily low tides to be lower than normal. The institute said this is expected to decline in intensity towards the middle of the week.