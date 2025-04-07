Yellow Level 4 warning issued for Northern Cape as thunderstorms loom

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours for parts of the Northern Cape on Monday. Residents living in the northern and north-eastern parts of the province are warned that this weather could lead to flooding of informal settlements, low-lying areas, bridges and impact on property and infrastructure.

"A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding has also been issued for central and south-eastern interior of Northern Cape, western Free State and extreme western North West. Gauteng rains Meanwhile, police in Gauteng have recovered three bodies from overflowing rivers following the recent heavy rains. Two victims were also rescued. Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Grant Giblin, said Tshwane members responded to a scene in Tsakane where the body of a missing girl was noticed in the river.

He explained that the teen is believed to have slipped into a flooded stream while trying to cross over a pipe. "The victim’s body was removed approximately two kilometres from the alleged point of entry close to Extension 22 and handed over to Tsakane SAPS," Giblin said. In another incident, Sedibeng members responded to reports of a vehicle in the Rietspruit River.

He said that upon arrival, police and rescue teams found the white Toyota Hilux in the river, with just the roof sticking out, and the driver stranded on top. "An inflatable raft was used to rescue the relieved victim and bring him to safety," Giblin stated. In another incident, Johannesburg members responded to reports of a body floating in Westdene Dam, Sophiatown.

"The body of a male in his 20s dressed in blue shorts and a black T-shirt was recovered and handed to Sophiatown members," he said. Police also discovered the body of a victim who had been washed in the Natalspruit River in Edenpark. "Warrant Officer Bann from K9 Search and Rescue, also a WPDS member, together with his K9 partner, Optimus, combed the riverbanks with other K9 and WPDS members. Approximately six kilometres from the alleged point of entry, Optimus suddenly took the lead all the way, to where the badly decomposed body of the victim was located, close to Napoleon Road.

"The body was handed over to Klipriver SAPS. Sadly, this was Optimus’s last day on the job, as after a heroic 10-year career and partnership in the SAPS with W/O Bann, he has officially retired from his policing K9 duties," Giblin said. Police also rescued an elderly man from the flooding Rietspruit River in Sebokeng. The traumatised man was handed over to ambulance personnel for assessment. Inquest dockets for these cases are currently under investigation. Individuals with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the relevant SAPS station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.