Western Cape Education Department offers schools subsidy for water sustainability

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has made subsidies available to schools that want to install smart water meters. In a statement released on Thursday, the MEC of Education in the Western Cape, Debbie Schäfer, said this was to ensure the future water supply in the province. On Tuesday, the City of Cape Town stated that the province’s dam levels had increased by 3.6% due to the torrential rains the metropole experienced last week, leaving dams at 58.2% capacity. Schäfer said the water meters will help schools manage their water usage and assist in resolving problems with water infrastructure. “Maintaining a stable water supply has never been more important. We have seen the challenges that a lack of water has created across the country at a time when washing hands frequently and cleaning surfaces regularly are essential to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Schäfer said.

She said the WCED had already undertaken a successful pilot project by installing water meters at 350 schools.

She said millions of litres of water and thousands of rand were saved by these installations and by the maintenance of water infrastructure and a change in behaviour among staff and pupils.

“Now we are making subsidies available to public ordinary schools to cover the costs of installing water-metering devices and to support online reporting services that will provide information on water consumption patterns at the school,” Schäfer said.

These water meters generate notifications when problems arise, such as leaks and burst pipes, which would usually go undetected.

The subsidy will cover installation costs per school and the monthly service fees for an agreed period of time.

Schools interested are required to enter directly into a service contract with a water meter supplier that will be able to meet the technical requirements.