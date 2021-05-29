Westville man allegedly stabbed to death by girlfriend after he was caught ’entertaining’ another woman

DURBAN - Community members in in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, are calling for justice, after a man was fatally stabbed - allegedly by his girlfriend who believed he was cheating on her.

The Defenders of The People, who are behind the #JusticeForNtando campaign, said Ntando Bawana was stabbed and killed on Friday, May 14.

According to a statement the group released on Saturday, Bawana’s girlfriend arrived at his Westville home to find him having a meal with an unknown female.

“By her own confession, Bawana then watched helplessly while she broke a window and destroyed all his household furniture and appliances,” the statement said.

The suspect then stormed off towards the taxi stop in Epointini while Bawana walked a few houses up the street to his mother’s home to inform her about the situation.

According to the mother, Bawana walked into the house and calmly asked her to go and see what his “girlfriend” had done.

His mother tried to get him to tell her but he insisted that she go and see. When his mother finally agreed, Bawana reportedly walked away, stating that he needed to walk and clear his mind.

A few minutes later, the family reportedly received a call to urgently come to Epointini. Upon their arrival, they found a small group of people gathered around Bawana’s dead body.

They were told that his girlfriend had allegedly been seen bent over the body with a bloody knife in her hand before she was taken away in a vehicle.

The suspect handed herself over to the police on Saturday, May 15, and was subsequently released on bail on Monday, May 17.

The Kwadwesi Police Station Commander has confirmed that the woman said in her statement that she killed Bawana in self-defence and that “she had found the knife laying on the ground by her feet”.

This is a developing story...

IOL NEWS