Where is alleged ’holiday swindler’ Tasneem Moosa, CEO of travel company Hello Darlings?

Durban: Angry would-be holidaymakers from across the country have been up in arms trying to locate Tasneem “Tazz” Moosa, the CEO of fraudulent travel company Hello Darlings. Moosa, who allegedly stole more than R100 million in client payments, has not been seen or heard from by the clients who booked a holiday through her company.

The clients from Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town have posted their grievances on social media. A social media group was formed for people who fell victim to her shenanigans. The group has been trying to locate her. Reports coming out of the group, which has more than 3 000 members, indicate that she might be hiding in Turkey, Dubai or Mauritius. Some of the members have also tried contacting Moosa on her variety of cellphone numbers, to no avail.

The Dubai police released a statement regarding the matter. It was posted on the social media group. “Thank you for contacting the Gn. Department of Criminal Investigation. Kindly note that we have received your complaint/information/query and forwarded it to the complaints section. They will get back to you with the results shortly. “Also please take into consideration that your complaint will take some time according to the procedures taken towards itr,” the Dubai Police said.

Moosa’s United Arab Emirates (UAE) Turkish company goes under the name Femme Voyages Tourism Guidance Services LL, according to invoices shared on the group.

Another group member posted a screen shot of a conversation she had with a woman in Mauritius, indicating that Moosa might be hiding there. But who is Tasneem Moosa? In a video she shared on TikTok, she professes how proud she is of having received a “woman of wonder award”.

