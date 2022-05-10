Who killed Teddy Mafia? Five high profile KZN murders that remain unsolved

Durban: At the time of their murders, social media was abuzz, sharing every bit of video footage and photographs. But to date, police said, in these five cases, no arrests have been made. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the matters were still under investigation. Teddy Mafia:

Yaganathan Pillay, also known as Teddy Mafia, was killed in his Shallcross home on January 4, 2021. At the time of his murder, Brigadier Naicker had said that the owner of the property, Teddy Mafia, had informed his daughter that he was expecting visitors. The funeral service of alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia,at his Shallcross home. Picture : Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA) “Upon arrival of the suspects at their home, the daughter proceeded to the back of their property when she heard gunshots. The daughter then established that her father had been shot.

“The community apprehended both suspects, and they set them alight, thereafter beheading the both of them,” he said. Video footage of the two men being burnt and beheaded in full view of the public was shared on social media. Couple killed in drive-by shooting on Umhlanga Rocks Drive:

Durban couple Bilquees Hussain (29) and Bradley Hiralal (34) were killed in a drive-by shooting on 28 December 2019 while seated in their black BMW on Umhlanga Rocks Drive. In June 2021, a reward of R100 000 had been offered for information leading to the arrest of Strini Chetty, who was allegedly linked to the murder. Hussain, from Newlands West, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. She was buried on December 29 at a cemetery in Durban North. Hiralal died later in hospital. Bradley Hiralal. Welbedacht mother and children shot dead while preparing supper Charlene Naicker, 38, of Pond Street in Welbedacht East, and her two children, were gunned down at their home on February 11, 2022.

Charlene Naicker and her children Chazlyn, 2, and son, Ainzlee, 14, were killed in a shooting. Both children, Chazlyn, 2, and Ainzlee, 14, died within 24 hours of the shooting incident. Naicker died a day after her children’s funerals. At the time, police said it was alleged three armed suspects opened fire on a family. The motive was not established.

Alleged gang boss shot dead outside in Gateway Mall parking lot: Kalvin Periasamy, 30, was shot dead after leaving a gym at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in uMhlanga, Durban, in June 2019. Kalvin Periasamy. Video footage and graphic photographs of Periasamy lying in a pool of blood in the parking lot were shared widely on social media.

The 30-year-old tow truck and minibus taxi owner is allegedly the leader of the Phoenix Bloods gang. Police said he sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene. Wentworth’s Queen of the South assassinated in e-hailing car:

Simone Jasmin was gunned down in Bluff in October 2020. The woman, who is alleged to have run one of the most ruthless drugs gangs in the city, was killed while travelling in an e-hailing car on October 28. She was shot six times. Simone Jasmin, known in the community as “Moni”, was shot just after she got into a metered taxi on the corner of Marine Drive and Blackpool Road Popularly known as Moni, her other nickname was Queen of the South, a popular Mexican telenovela which many observers said mimicked the 35-year-old’s life.

At the time of her murder, a police officer told IOL there were too many people out there with a motive to kill her, and that could be anyone. Two women shot execution-style in KwaMashu: In September 29, 2020, police found the bodies of two women, dumped in a bush.

The women, believed to be in their 20s where shot in the head. Their bodies were found in the bushes on Sigede Road at P section, KwaMashu. At the time the community called for police to arrest the perpetrators to book as crimes on women and children increased.