Wife of Muldersdrift shooting victim posts heartfelt message on Facebook as husband remains in hospital

Durban: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said investigations were still ongoing into the shooting of Len Cloete at a Muldersdrift hotel on November 15. On Tuesday, Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the victim remained in hospital and that there was still no reason for an arrest.

The incident took place at Misty Hills Lodge. A video which was widely circulated on social media shows Cloete, wearing only his underwear, insulting police officers before allegedly seizing a gun from one of them. He was then shot at by a police officer.

At the time, Langa said since the discharge of a firearm by a police officer caused “severe injury”, a case of attempted murder had to be investigated as Cloete was admitted to hospital and is reportedly in a coma. On Tuesday, Cloete’s wife, Chantal Cloete, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook. “My eyes are hurting cause I can’t stop crying, My arms are empty cause I can’t hold you, My lips are cold cause I can’t kiss you, My heart is broken and I miss you!