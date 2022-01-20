Wife reports husband missing in Gauteng; he calls cops to say he is working

EARLIER this month KwaZulu-Natal police urged the community to help find Pinetown resident Lwazi Mpilo Mchunu who was reported missing by his wife. According to police, Mchunu was last seen in Pinetown on October 28 after telling his wife that he was leaving for Gauteng to start a business.

However, when the wife didn’t hear from him, she decided to open a missing persons docket. According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele Mchunu, contact with police detectives from Pinetown SAPS on January 13 informed them that he is not missing and was in Johannesburg working. According to initial reports, three days after Mchunu left home, he contacted his wife and gave her his new contact number.