Win tickets for Cotton Fest this weekend

As we count the days to the Cotton Fest, people are buzzing with anticipation for an event that won’t be only entertainment but a celebration of the late Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado’s extraordinary creativity. Apart from his musical legacy, the Cotton Fest is one of his greatest achievements, a demonstration of his deep-rooted affinity for the world of fashion.

We spoke to festival director Allain Ferrier, who was Riky’s business partner, to give us a glimpse of what people can expect this year. “We are doing a tribute show each night for him, hosted and curated by his band. So his wife and the band have been working together with a couple of the collaborating artists to do a special tribute set for each night on the Cotton stage.” This dedication will also feature his music and “never-before-seen stuff” will be shown on the screen.

“If there is anything that highlights Riky and appreciation towards him and his legacy it has always been done in positive vibes. The weekend should be about uplifting moments and feelings.” Ferrier came up with the idea of the festival with Riky in 2015. “Our message has always been about great value, high energy, fun, fashionable, forward-thinking and inclusive. All those things that we want the youth to be proud of.”

Although organising the event in the absence of Riky has been an emotional roller coaster, Ferrier said they were pulling all the stops to ensure that it was filled with vim and vigour. “It is an extremely liberating challenge and experience to know that you are still able to do something in somebody’s memory that has a real legacy.” Not only was the “Boss Zonke” hitmaker known as a jack of all trades, he also unlocked different realms for creatives in South Africa and helped others gain recognition in the entertainment industry. It is widely known that used his stardom to lift and nurture rising stars.

