With over 10 000 cases, Soweto has highest number of infections in Gauteng

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 1h ago

Johannesburg – Soweto has the highest number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng.

Statistics revealed by the Gauteng Department of Health on Tuesday show that by Monday, July 13, Soweto recorded 10 483 infections and 5 030 recoveries while active cases are at 5 453.

It was followed by Joburg Central and some parts of Joburg South with 8 993 infections, 4 494 recoveries, making active cases stand at 4 499.

The third highest infections were recorded in Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton at 7 521. Of that number, 2 747 people had recovered  and active cases stood at 4 774.

In total, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of Monday, July 13 stood at  103 713 with 36 146 recoveries and 644 deaths. Currently,  5 585 people are in hospital.

The department also tracked down 44 099  people who had come into contact with infected people. They were put into 14-day isolation and 27 251  of them have been discharged as they did not report any symptoms of the virus.

There are 3 590 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department has yet to allocate to the province's districts.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

 Active

Gauteng

103 713

644

36 146

 67 567

Johannesburg

46 882

253

20 585

 26 297

Ekurhuleni

23 218

161

8311

 14 907

Tshwane

17 695

104

4235

 13 460

West Rand 

6903

 62

1899

 5004

Sedibeng

5425

64

1116

 4309

TRACKING VIRUS SPREAD BY SUBURB 

Note: Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level.

City of Johannesburg: 67 567 active cases 

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 2 812  estimated active cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 2 769 estimated active cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville –  3 745 estimated active cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 5 453 estimated active cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 4 774 estimated active cases

Region F: Inner City, Joburg South – 4 499 estimated active cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 1 974 estimated active cases

Unallocated in Joburg: 271

City of Tshwane: 13 460 active cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North  -  2 763 estimated active cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 868 estimated active cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 3 947 estimated active cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 2 645 estimated active cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 236 estimated active cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 2 651 estimated active cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 274 estimated active cases

Unallocated Tshwane cases: 76

Ekurhuleni: 14 907  active cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 2 011 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 1 631 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 2 829 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 3 383  estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 3 578 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 1 463 estimated active cases

Unallocated Ekurhuleni cases: 12

West Rand 5 004 active cases

Sedibeng 4 309 active cases 

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

