With over 10 000 cases, Soweto has highest number of infections in Gauteng
There are 3 590 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department has yet to allocate to the province's districts.
Total Cases
Total Deaths
Recoveries
|Active
Gauteng
|
103 713
644
36 146
|67 567
Johannesburg
46 882
|
253
20 585
|26 297
Ekurhuleni
23 218
161
8311
|14 907
Tshwane
17 695
104
4235
|13 460
West Rand
6903
|
1899
|5004
Sedibeng
5425
64
1116
|4309
TRACKING VIRUS SPREAD BY SUBURB
Note: Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level.
City of Johannesburg: 67 567 active cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 2 812 estimated active cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 2 769 estimated active cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 3 745 estimated active cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 5 453 estimated active cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 4 774 estimated active cases
Region F: Inner City, Joburg South – 4 499 estimated active cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 1 974 estimated active cases
Unallocated in Joburg: 271
City of Tshwane: 13 460 active cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North - 2 763 estimated active cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 868 estimated active cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 3 947 estimated active cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 2 645 estimated active cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 236 estimated active cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 2 651 estimated active cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 274 estimated active cases
Unallocated Tshwane cases: 76
Ekurhuleni: 14 907 active cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 2 011 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 1 631 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 2 829 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 3 383 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 3 578 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 1 463 estimated active cases
Unallocated Ekurhuleni cases: 12
West Rand 5 004 active cases
Sedibeng 4 309 active cases
