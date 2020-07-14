With over 10 000 cases, Soweto has highest number of infections in Gauteng





Statistics revealed by the Gauteng Department of Health on Tuesday show that by Monday, July 13, Soweto recorded 10 483 infections and 5 030 recoveries while active cases are at 5 453.





It was followed by Joburg Central and some parts of Joburg South with 8 993 infections, 4 494 recoveries, making active cases stand at 4 499.

Johannesburg – Soweto has the highest number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng.