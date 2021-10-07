Withdrawn: charges against PMB doctor accused of kidnapping employee over ’confidential book’

DURBAN: Almost a year after Pietermaritzburg medical doctor Bongiwe Constania Nungu was charged for kidnapping, the charge against her was withdrawn, the NPA confirmed. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the complainant alleged that she was kidnapped at her place of employment on Boshoff Street by a group of unknown men who took her to a deserted area on October 20, 2020 at 3.30pm.

“She was suffocated and the males demanded the confidential book that went missing. The book was later found at her place of employment and that was when she was released.” Nungu, 36, was subsequently arrested and released on R10 000 bail. Explaining why the charges were withdrawn, the Director of Public Prosecution in KZN, advocate Elaine Zungu said: “After the pretrial conference, the matter was set down for trial for four days. Both the prosecution and the defence confirmed their readiness to proceed.

“It is alleged that outside the court process; the defence submitted representations to a court prosecutor for the chief prosecutor to consider. “These were not submitted to the chief public prosecutor and the court refused a postponement for this purpose. “The matter is under investigation by the chief public prosecutor.”