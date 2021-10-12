’Without God this would not have been possible’ – R86m Powerball jackpot winner

DURBAN: The winner of the R86 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim their winnings. National lottery operator Ithuba said the winner bagged the jackpot in the September 17 draw.

Ithuba said the winning PowerBall ticket was purchased on the day of the draw. The winner used the Absa banking app, and spent R75 on a quick pick ticket. The winning numbers were 8, 10, 17, 26, 39, and PowerBall 14.

The excited winner told Ithuba: “Without God this would not have be possible.” Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza confirmed that the biggest Powerball jackpot winner for 2021 was also played using the Absa banking app. In July, an unemployed North West mom won R158m after spending R15 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 5, 12, 15, 28, 29, and PowerBall number 14.

Mabuza said: “The partnership with banks provides our players with the convenience of playing lottery. This is an indication that more players are embracing our online purchase methods of national lottery games, as a convenient and safe method of play.” She said lottery winnings less than R50 000 were paid directly into the player's bank account within 72 business hours. Ithuba said tonight’s estimated PowerBall jackpots was R50m.