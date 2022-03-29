Witnesses sought after two men shot dead while driving in Mthatha

Durban: Police are calling for witnesses after two men were shot dead while driving in Mthatha. Police spokesperson Sergeant Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said the shooting incident took place on Saturday night in Hughes Street just after 10pm.

“Police responded to the shooting incident and found an Amarok bakkie had crashed against the wall of a shop near Nelson Mandela Drive. “Upon closer inspection of the vehicle, police noticed that it was riddled with bullet holes. “Two males, aged between 45 and 48, were found in the passenger and driver’s seats with several gunshot wounds.”

Police said no arrests were made. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111 or submit information through the MySAPS App. Callers can opt to remain anonymous. IOL