Witnesses sought after university student, 22, shot dead, another wounded

Durban:Police are looking for a suspect who shot dead a university student in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place at around 4am, at the corner of Parliament and Lawrence Streets in central Gqeberha.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that a group of university students where standing on the road when an unknown man approached them and started to make a nuisance of himself. “It is further alleged that when the unknown man refused to leave, an argument ensued. “The ruckus then became physical when one person from the group slapped the man.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Naidu said it is alleged the man left and returned minutes later with a firearm. “He allegedly started shooting at the group.” Abongile Mgu, 22, suffered fatal injuries while a 21-year-old woman was shot once in the abdomen and taken to hospital.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The suspect then fled the scene.” Naidu said a case of murder and attempted murder has been opened. Police are appealing to anyone who may know the suspect or his whereabouts to contact Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies at SAPS Humewood on 073 130 3018 or 041 504 5019 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or go to the nearest police station.

Story continues below Advertisment