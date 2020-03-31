Woman, 79, first person to die of Covid-19 in Botswana

Durban - Botswana has recorded its first death from coronavirus. A 79-year-old woman from Ramotswa passed away a week ago and was buried over the weekend. According to the country's health ministry she had traveled to Motswedi on March 14 and returned the following day. "She started showing symptoms on March 21 and later developed a fever. It was noted that she had a significant other health conditions. "On her return from Motswedi she was kept at home in quarantine and later taken to Bamalete Lutheran Hospital.

The woman was put in quarantine and died on March 25.

The woman's burial, which took place on March 28, was conducted with the necessary precautions of someone suspected to have highly an infectious disease.

They added that contact tracing was currently underway and so far 14 people have been identified, quarantined and tested for Covid-19.

Their results are still outstanding.

Three other people in Botswana who have tested positive for covid-19 include:

- The first patient is 47 years old. He traveled to the United Kingdom. At the time of arrival the patient was asymptomatic. The patient developed a fever (>38°C), coughing and running shortness of breath, the patient was swabbed on March 28.

-The second case is a 40-year-old female Motswana who traveled with her husband to Thailand for 10 days in March. She traveled through Dubai, and through OR Tambo International Airport and SSKI. The lady developed sore throat, was coughing and had a headache. She was swabbed on the 27th March 2020.

-The third case is a 42-year-old male Motswana who traveled with his wife to Thailand in March for 10 days. The male was coughing with a temperature of 37.8°C. He was swabbed on the 27th March 2020.

All three patients were tested at the National Health Laboratory (NHL) and their results communicated to National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa.

Earlier today President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared a state of emergency and national lockdown.

Masisi said the lockdown was effective from April 2 until further notice.

He said during the period of "extreme lockdown" all individuals across the country would be expected to adhere to a more severe form of social distancing where movement outside homes would only be allowed for those performing essential services and transporting essential goods.

"Those involved will be permitted to travel using the covid-19 travel permit that will be issued by government," said the president.

