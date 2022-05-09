Woman and her two African grey parrots killed in Phoenix house fire

Durban: A woman and her two African grey parrots were killed in a house fire in Phoenix on Monday morning. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa, they were called out to Westham for reports of a fire just after 9.30am.

He said the fire took place on the third floor flat on Everham Road. Balram said they received numerous calls from concerned residents after they noticed smoke billowing out of the flat. “When we arrived, fire fighters were in the process of entering the building.

“While extinguishing the blaze, firemen discovered the body of a female and her two pet parrots.” He said, according to neighbours, the deceased is believed to have lived in the apartment with her boyfriend and 12-year-old son, who was at school at the time. Balram said while arson is suspected, this could not be confirmed.

KZN police have been approached for comment. IOL